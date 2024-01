Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operation-Tactical Group "East".

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of OTG "East".

The report notes: "On May 28, our soldiers destroyed: personnel - up to 33, ATT - 5."

