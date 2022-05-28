Lithuania raised 5 million euros for "Bayraktar" for Ukraine in three days

In Lithuania, 5 million euros were collected in three days for the purchase of a Bayraktar TB2 drone for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European Truth", this was announced on Twitter by the Lithuanian mission to the OSCE.

"We did it! Thank you so much to everyone who joined us on this fantastic journey. 5 million euros for Bayraktar for Ukraine was raised in three and a half days," the mission said.

You can see from the broadcast on Facebook that the fundraising "counter" crossed the 5 million mark around 9 p.m. Kyiv time.

The campaign was initiated by presenter and opinion leader Andrius Tapinas. He launched the campaign on May 25, stating that he had received approval for the potential purchase from the Lithuanian and Turkish defense ministries and the manufacturer. On May 26, a special broadcast with the participation of top Lithuanian officials and the Ukrainian ambassador was held in support of it.

Already on the second day, the amount raised crossed the three million mark, and by the beginning of the third day it was 4 million.

Ex-President Dalia Grybauskaitė also joined the campaign; current President Gitanas Nausseda, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonite and Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas also urged everyone who cares to join in on their social media pages.

According to Tapinas, most contributions range from a few to 500 euros, with funds coming from both Lithuania and other countries. During the day, he urged people to step up to close the collection by the end of the day during the evening broadcast in support of the campaign.