Zelensky: Occupiers' prohibition on Ukrainians leaving Southern occupied territories is manifestation of weakness

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the ban on Ukrainians leaving the occupied territories of the Kherson region a "manifestation of weakness.

"More and more information is appearing that the occupants are trying to limit the departure of our people from the temporarily occupied areas of the Kherson region as much as possible. They do not give any humanitarian corridors. And they have closed the individual exit of people," - said President in video appeal, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Those who are confident in their position would definitely not make such decisions. Clearly this is a manifestation of weakness. A manifestation of the fact that they have nothing to give people. And people don't want to take anything from them. That's why they are trying to take people hostage," he said.

Zelensky stressed that "Ukraine will get back everything of its own. Everything. And it's a necessity. And it's only a matter of time. And every day this time, the time of liberation is shortening. We are doing everything for this".

