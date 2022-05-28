ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5000 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
2 402 18
war (20077) Mariupol (1069) occupation (1570) metal (13) Petro Andriuschenko (228)

In occupied Mariupol port, Rashists began to load stolen metal products on ships, - Andriushchenko

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

порт,маріуполь

In the port of Mariupol, the occupiers began to load rolled metal on ships, which was stolen from Ukrainian companies.

This was stated in Telegram-chanel by adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"The occupants began the first loading of rolled steel from the port of Mariupol. Since there is no confirmation that the "new gate" has been unblocked, the metal will be taken out in small batches," the report reads.

Read more: Occupiers are exporting metal products from Mariupol, - Denysova

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 