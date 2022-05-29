ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12055 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
10 846 8
shoot out (8663) Donetsk region (1879)

Russians struck Donetsk with missiles, Urahans, tanks, and heavy artillery. There are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

донеччина,обстріл

During the day, the occupiers fired on 8 settlements. Twenty-five civilian buildings were destroyed - residential buildings and a coke plant. Police have documented the aftermath of Russia's war crimes.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Russian troops struck at settlements in Mykolayivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Toretsk, Mariinka, Raigorodok, Novoekonomichne, and Tonenke. The enemy killed and wounded civilians. Police officers worked at the sites of the shelling. The police and the Security Service of Ukraine have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Russians struck Donetsk with missiles, Urahans, tanks, and heavy artillery. There are dead and wounded 01

See more: Per day, Russian troops struck 21 blows in Donetsk region. There are dead and wounded, - National police. PHOTOS


Russians struck Donetsk with missiles, Urahans, tanks, and heavy artillery. There are dead and wounded 02
Russians struck Donetsk with missiles, Urahans, tanks, and heavy artillery. There are dead and wounded 03Russians struck Donetsk with missiles, Urahans, tanks, and heavy artillery. There are dead and wounded 04
Russians struck Donetsk with missiles, Urahans, tanks, and heavy artillery. There are dead and wounded 05
Russians struck Donetsk with missiles, Urahans, tanks, and heavy artillery. There are dead and wounded 06
Russians struck Donetsk with missiles, Urahans, tanks, and heavy artillery. There are dead and wounded 07

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 