Druzhba pipeline may be excluded from sanctions package to reach agreement with Hungary - Bloomberg

The European Commission has proposed to temporarily exclude the key Druzhba oil pipeline from the draft embargo on Russia. EU ambassadors can discuss a revised package of sanctions today, May 29.

About it writes Bloomberg, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Hromadske".

In this way, the European Union is trying to satisfy Hungary's objections and reach an agreement on a slow package of sanctions.

This proposal will give Hungary, which opposes the embargo, more time to find a technical solution that will meet its energy needs. It will also solve the problems of other landlocked countries, including Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

According to Bloomberg, EU member states will gradually, within six months, stop importing oil by sea from Russia. Imports of petroleum products - for eight months.

The European Commission has also proposed to limit the re-export of Russian oil, which is supplied by pipeline to other member states or third countries.

The sanctions package requires the support of all Member States. Several countries have previously opposed the distinction between maritime and pipeline supplies, fearing that such a division would be unfair, as it would disproportionately affect their supplies.