The Russian occupying forces in the morning fired at a residential quarter of Mykolaiv.

The mayor Alexander Senkevich reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"This morning, Russian troops fired again at a residential area in Mykolayiv. We are investigating the consequences. Unfortunately, there are victims," the mayor said.

