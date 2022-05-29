In Ukraine liquidated colonel Ivanov from press service of Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation, - Russian mass media

Colonel Volodymyr Ivanov, an employee of the Russian Defense Ministry's press service, was killed in Ukraine in March.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Mediazon.

According to the publication, the liquidation was first announced by Russian propagandist Yevgeny Piddubny. He went to the "Immortal Regiment" action on May 9 with a portrait of the colonel.

"41-year-old Vladimir Ivanov died on March 25, his death was officially confirmed 5 days later, on March 30, 2022. The notary, who drew up the inheritance case, indicated the address of residence of the deceased - Moscow, st. Znamyanka, 19. This is the main building of the Ministry of Defense, it is the military unit 66524 ", - the publication found out.

It is noted that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation did not publicly confirm the death of a press officer.