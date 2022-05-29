High-voltage power lines were cut off due to hostilities. Kramatorsk and neighboring cities without light - City Council

On May 29, as a result of hostilities, a high-voltage power line was damaged, which supplies electricity to Kramatorsk and neighboring cities.

This was reported in the Kramatorsk City Council, Censor.NET reports.

"Due to the fighting, a high-voltage power line was cut off. Kramatorsk and all neighboring cities without electricity," the statement said.

The city council notes that this area is dangerous, it is not so easy to get there. Repair crews are working.