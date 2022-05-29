Czech Republic plans to provide Ukraine with up to $ 30 million in military aid, - Chernokhova

The Czech Ministry of Defense will soon ask the government to provide more funds for military assistance to Ukraine. The amount should be about 600-700 million Czech crowns (up to 30 million dollars).

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic Jana Chernohova in a comment to Novinky, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"It is very important that the aid is continuous. The Czech Republic is one of the countries that has been providing aid for a long time. I have prepared additional military materials worth about 600-700 million Czech crowns before the government meeting," she said.

From the very beginning of the Russian invasion, the Czech Republic was one of the largest supporters of Ukraine. To date, the Czech Republic has supplied Ukraine with weapons, including heavy equipment such as tanks and helicopters, and military supplies worth more than 3.5 billion Czech crowns (about 140 million euros).

Chernokhova reminded that the Ministry of Defense also cooperates with the Embassy of Ukraine in Prague, purchasing weapons and military equipment with money transferred to the bank account of the embassy. So far, the embassy has received about 1.2 billion Czech crowns (about 52 million dollars. - Ed.).

