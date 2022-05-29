Next ship of Russian Federation with stolen grain in Ukraine arrived to Syria, - mass media

New satellite images show that a Russian cargo ship with grain allegedly stolen from Ukrainian farms has arrived in Syria.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to UNIAN.

The stolen cargo was delivered to the Syrian port of Latakia and this is the second flight in four weeks, CNN reports, citing new images provided by Maxar Technologies.

New photos show the dry cargo Matros Pozynich in Latakia on May 27.

It is one of three ships carrying grain in the Crimean port of Sevastopol since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He was last seen in Sevastopol on May 19, and then traced his passage across the Bosphorus and south along the Turkish coast. It is estimated that the ship can carry about 30,000 tons of grain.

We will remind, the vessel "Sailor Pozynych" in the last two weeks also loaded grain in Sevastopol. Earlier this month, Ukrainian authorities estimated that Russian troops had seized more than 400,000 tons of grain in the occupied territories.