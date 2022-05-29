ENG
Reznikov called on world to recognize Russia as terrorist state

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov called on the world to recognize Russia as a terrorist state and the NATO Parliamentary Assembly to show leadership and stop Russian propaganda.

As reported by Censor.NET, he wrote about it on Twitter.

"The whole civilized world must recognize Russia as a state that sponsors and commits terrorism, commits genocide against the Ukrainian people. I also call on the members of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly: be leaders, bring the truth about this war to your people. Stop Russian propaganda!" - said Reznikov.

