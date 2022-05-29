ENG
drone (751) Sumy oblast (502)

Last night Ukrainian aviation shot down two enemy targets in sky over Sumy region

Last night, the Ukrainian Air Forces shot down two enemy targets in the sky over Sumy region. Most likely they were Russian drones, but this information needs to be clarified.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in personal Telegram-channel by head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

"Tonight Air Forces aviation worked in the skies of Sumy region. Our fighters hit two targets over the Romny district. Probably hostile UAVs. Glory to our defenders!" - the message said.

