EU ambassadors failed to agree on sixth package of sanctions against Russia

The Committee of Permanent Representatives of the European Union member states today once again failed to agree on a decision on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. Another meeting is scheduled for tomorrow morning.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Twitter Radio Svoboda journalist Rikard Jozwiak.

"There is no agreement today among the EU ambassadors on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. They will meet again tomorrow morning," Jozwiak reported.

