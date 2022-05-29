On May 29, 39 occupants, 7 armored vehicles, 2 artillery systems, 1 fuel tanker, 3 drones were destroyed in Eastern direction, - OTG "East"
Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operation-Tactical Group "East".
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by OTG "East".
The report notes: "On May 29, our artillery struck a cluster of Russian fascist troops' personnel and equipment, and an ammunition depot was also destroyed.
Enemy losses were as follows: personnel - 39; IFVs - 1; APCs - 1; AFVs - 5; artillery systems - 2; ATTs - 3; fuel tankers - 1; UAVs - 3.
