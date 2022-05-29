Kalush Orchestra sold crystal microphone of Eurovision 2022 at charity auction

The Kalush Orchestra sold the prize of the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 at a charity auction for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram-channel Eurovision Ukraine.

"Kalush Orchestra and Sergey Pritula just sold the Eurovision 2022 crystal microphone for $900,000 at a charity auction!" - the message says.

The funds will be used to purchase a set of PD-2 drones for the Ukrainian army.

