Kalush Orchestra sold crystal microphone of Eurovision 2022 at charity auction
The Kalush Orchestra sold the prize of the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 at a charity auction for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram-channel Eurovision Ukraine.
"Kalush Orchestra and Sergey Pritula just sold the Eurovision 2022 crystal microphone for $900,000 at a charity auction!" - the message says.
The funds will be used to purchase a set of PD-2 drones for the Ukrainian army.
