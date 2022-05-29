Lavrov called occupation of two Ukrainian regions "unconditional priority" for Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the seizure of Donetsk and Luhansk regions is an unconditional priority of the war in Ukraine, while residents of the remaining occupied Ukrainian territories must "decide their future" themselves.

According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to UP, Lavrov said this in an interview with French TV channel TF1.

"The liberation of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, recognized by the Russian Federation as independent states, is an unconditional priority," he said.

At the same time, the Russian Minister noted, with regard to other territories of Ukraine where the Russian "military operation" is taking place, "it is up to the residents of these areas to decide their future".

According to him, in the environment created by President Volodymyr Zelensky there is allegedly "a ban on Russian education, media, culture, and the use of the Russian language in everyday life. In contrast, in the "other" environment, residents of Russian-occupied territories allegedly "can educate their children the way they want, not Zelensky and his team".

Lavrov also tries to convince us that the long duration of the Russian "special operation" in Ukraine is predetermined by the order to categorically avoid strikes on civilian infrastructure. At the same time, as we know, Russia has been constantly destroying Ukraine's civilian infrastructure since the start of the war.

