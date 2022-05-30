Zelenskyi can agree to tripartite talks with Putin and Erdogan, - Nikiforov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not deny the possibility of tripartite telephone talks with the presidents of Turkey and Russia.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to ZN.UA, this was stated by the press secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will consider a proposal to hold telephone talks with the heads of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan if the Russian president is ready to participate in them," the statement said.

