ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
6433 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
5 438 13
war (20121) bridge (170) shoot out (8671) Odesa (643) Odesa region (424) rocket (1112) Bilgorod-Dnistrovskyi (8)

Enemy struck two rocket blows across Odessa region, hit inoperative bridge across Dniester estuary, - OK "South"

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

міст,дністровський,ліман

At night and dawn in the Odessa region, the enemy again fired 2 missiles.

This was reported by the Operational Command "South", informs Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the Odessa City Council "Odessa. Officially".

"Desperately continuing to destroy the non-functioning bridge across the Dniester estuary, the racists hit the previously broken track," the statement said.

It is also noted that the shock wave damaged several private houses nearby. There are no victims among the population.

One missile was shot down by air defense forces.

Read more: Russians keep in Black Sea 7 large amphibious and 4 missile ships - OC "South"

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 