Armed Forces advanced in some directions in south on 8-10 kilometers, - adviser to head of Ministry of Internal Affairs Denisenko
In the south of Ukraine, in the Kherson and Zaporizhia directions, our defenders advanced by an average of 8-10 km.
Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Vadym Denysenko said this on Ukrainian TV channels, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.
"In the south of Ukraine, as of Sunday evening, we can say that in some areas, Kherson and Zaporizhia, we have advanced an average of 8-10 kilometers and ... knocked them out (invaders. - Ed.) From these settlements," he said.
As for Severodonetsk, Denysenko noted that fighting is taking place on the outskirts of the city - "this is the hottest spot right now."
