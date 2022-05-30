Wives of Azovstal defenders don't know where Russians keep their husbands, - CNN

The women do not know where their relatives are being held captive and under what conditions.

This was reported by CNN, informs Censor.NET. Journalists spoke with three women whose husbands defended Azovstal and are currently being held captive by racists.

"Recently, I did not contact my husband and had no information about him. The last time we talked was on April 13. And then his brothers-in-arms sent me a text message that he was still alive," said Anna Ivleva, the wife of the seriously injured. Marine Anton.

According to the woman, representatives of the Ukrainian authorities were in touch with her. But currently "there is no information" about where and in what conditions the Azovstal fighters are. She hopes her husband is alive, even if he is in captivity.

"We all - families, wives, and mothers of Marines - hold on to each other, we are always in touch with each other 24/7. We always share available news, we are like a family," Ivleva said.

According to a woman named Jana, whose boyfriend was a Marine at Azovstal, the last time they talked was on May 11. She claims that the Ukrainian government has not provided any information about where her boyfriend may be.

"The International Committee of the Red Cross contacted my boyfriend's mother, I don't remember when. She was just told he was alive, that's all," the woman said.

Another wife of the defender, Tatiana, said that after leaving Azovstal, her husband managed to call her from an unknown number. According to her, some of his comrades are being held in the city in the Donetsk region controlled by the occupiers.

Tatiana said that she talked to her husband for about 10 minutes, and he said she would try to call again.

"That's all, no more calls or news," she said.