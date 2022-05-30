85 636 151
Assault group of occupiers is defeated in Severodonetsk, two Russian soldiers are taken prisoner, - Butusov. PHOTOS
The assault group of the 7th Brigade of the Russian occupiers was defeated in Severodonetsk.
The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov reported about it on Telegram.
"The assault group of the 7th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces in Severodonetsk was defeated. The paratroopers of the 81st Brigade captured two soldiers: Artem Khokhlom, a Russian citizen, and Grigory Gudzhiev, a resident of the occupied territories," the statement said.
Also, some occupiers from the 7th Brigade of the OF were eliminated.
