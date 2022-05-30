ENG
War will be long, aggressiveness of actions of Russian Federation will only grow, it is necessary to continue economic pressure on Russian Federation, - Borrel

Sanction pressure on Russia should be increased, as Russia's war against Ukraine could drag on.

According to Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN, this was stated by EU High Representative Joseph Borrell.

"We must survive. The war will be long, and the aggressiveness of Russia's actions will only increase. We must continue to provide Ukraine with the means to fight, as well as exert economic pressure on Russia," he said.

Borrel stressed that "the Russian economy is already beginning to stop" and further sanctions pressure on Russia will allow Ukraine to take a more favorable position in future peace talks.

