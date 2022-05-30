Ukrainian aircraft launched airstrike on occupying units in Kharkiv region. Company-tactical group, ammunition depot, and equipment were destroyed - Synehubiv

For the past 24hrs, there have been 3 shellings from the multiple launch rocket system on the city of Kharkiv. The enemy struck at the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, as a result of which a house and an official car of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were damaged. There are no victims.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, Kharkiv district was shelled during the day: in the village of Zircons 2 people are injured. In the village Shestakove, a woman was injured in the shelling.

"At night, the occupiers fired on Merefa again, warehouses were on fire, and no one was previously injured. The Dergachiv and Chuhuiv communities were also shelled," the head of the region said.

"Ukraine's defenders are holding the occupied borders in the direction of the state border with the aggressor country and giving the enemy a decent rebuff. Ukrainian aircraft launched an airstrike on the occupying forces in the area of ​​Dovgenke. Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24M bombers destroyed the company-tactical group, ammunition depot, clusters of armored vehicles, and the Russian military," Synehubiv said.

Read more: 31% of territory of Kharkiv region is temporarily occupied, 5% is liberated from invaders, - Synehubiv