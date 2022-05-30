Occupiers want to take control of Luhansk region and surround Ukrainian troops. They can't do that, - Maliar

Russia wants to deprive Ukraine of access to the Azov and Black Seas.

This was announced by Deputy Defense Minister Anna Maliar on a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

She noted that the enemy's advance has been restrained for a long time.

"There is an order from Putin to reach the geographical borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and then move to the south and east. Their task is to deprive us of access to two seas.

Today, the main battles are taking place in the east for two purposes. The first is to take complete control of the Luhansk region, the second goal is to surround the Ukrainian troops in a ring. So far, neither one nor the other is succeeding. But the fighting is fierce," said the deputy defense minister.

