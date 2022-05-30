39 898 0
Famous banker Andrii Kudinov, father of four, died in battle with Russian occupiers
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
On May 27, banker Andrei Kudinov was killed in a battle with the Russian occupiers.
Vadym Shiyan reported about it, informs Censor.NET.
"On May 27, the war took away our comrade. A wonderful man and a wonderful professional Andrii Kudinov, who in recent years worked in the corporate bloc of TAScombank.
Andrii is survived by his wife and four children, "the statement reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...