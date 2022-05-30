ENG
Famous banker Andrii Kudinov, father of four, died in battle with Russian occupiers

On May 27, banker Andrei Kudinov was killed in a battle with the Russian occupiers.

Vadym Shiyan reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"On May 27, the war took away our comrade. A wonderful man and a wonderful professional Andrii Kudinov, who in recent years worked in the corporate bloc of TAScombank.

Andrii is survived by his wife and four children, "the statement reads.

