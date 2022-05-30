EU has agreed on oil embargo from Russia. But not pipelines, - Reuters

The European Union has previously approved an embargo on Russian oil supplies. The ban will not apply to fuel supplied by pipelines.

This is stated in the draft decision of the EU summit, according to Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

According to the agency, the participants of the European Council summit agreed that this package of sanctions against Russia should apply to crude oil. In this case, the oil supplied by the pipeline will be a "temporary exception".

"The European Council agrees that the sixth package of sanctions against Russia will apply to crude oil, as well as petroleum products supplied from Russia to EU member states, with the temporary exception of crude oil supplied by pipeline," Reuters quoted the draft statement as saying.

EU leaders have been unable to agree on all the details of the embargo. Therefore, according to the newspaper, they will leave the final approval of the package of sanctions against Russia for later. At the same time, the draft statement says that the issue of a full embargo on Russian oil supplies should be resolved as soon as possible.