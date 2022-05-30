Main goal of Russia is to establish full control over Donbas. Fighting in east has reached its maximum intensity - Motuzyanyk

Russia continues to conduct offensive operations in eastern Ukraine. Moscow's main goal is to establish full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

This was announced today at a briefing by the speaker of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksander Motuzyanyk, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, Russia is currently planning to:

take full control of Donetsk and Luhansk regions;

to ensure a stable land corridor between the Rostov region and the temporarily occupied Crimea;

block Ukraine's maritime communications in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

According to Motuzyanyk, today's fighting in the east has reached its maximum intensity.

"Russian occupation forces are firing along the entire line of combat and are also trying to hit the depths of our defense. At the same time, there is an assault in several directions. The fiercest fighting is taking place in Severodonetsk, Bakhmut and Kurakhiv directions," he added.

Watch more: Russian occupiers fire at TOS-1A "Solntsepek" and MLRS "Hail" residential buildings in Novomykhaylivka. VIDEO