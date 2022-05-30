For first time, Ukraine took part in meeting of Steering Committee of NATO Cybercenter

Today, 30 May, the Ukrainian delegation took part for the first time in a meeting of the Steering Committee of the NATO Joint Center for Advanced Technology in Cyber Defense (CCDCOE) in Tallinn.

According to Censor.NET, the press service of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reports.

Ukraine's application to join the CCDCOE was submitted by the National Coordination Center for Cyber Security at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in August last year. On March 4, 2022, she was unanimously supported by all members of the Steering Committee. The preparation of a technical agreement on accession, which formalizes Ukraine's participation, is currently underway.

Ukraine's accession to the CCDCOE is a significant achievement for our country in terms of strengthening international cooperation in the field of cybersecurity and cyber defense, as well as an important step towards Ukraine's accession to NATO.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation - Head of the Information and Cyber ​​Security Service of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Secretary of the National Coordination Center for Cyber ​​Security Natalia Tkachuk in her speech thanked the members of the Steering Committee for Ukraine's support, noting that CCDCOE has shown unity on this issue, while earlier Ukraine's application for membership was blocked by some countries.

Tkachuk stressed that raising the flag of Ukraine in CCDCOE was an important sign for our country to develop cyber defense capabilities, and expressed hope that CCDCOE's decision will be an example for other international organizations, including NATO, EU and UN, which can without any political reservations prioritize support for Ukraine, which now means support for international security and the fundamental values ​​of the entire democratic world.