United States will not send missile systems to Ukraine that can reach Russia, - Biden

The United States will not send missile systems to Ukraine that can reach Russia.

According to Censor.NET, citing Reuters, this was stated by President Joe Biden.

The American leader announced this after reports that the US presidential administration was preparing to send long-range jet systems to Kyiv.

"We are not going to send missile systems to Ukraine that can reach Russia," he said.

