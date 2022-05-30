Operational information of General Staff regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 30.05.2022.

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 30.05.2022.

"In the Volyn and Polissya areas without much change. In the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus until June 4 this year, measures are being taken to check combat readiness.

In the northern direction, the enemy continues to carry out artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation of Border Areas, namely the settlements of Boyaro-Lezhachi and Manukhivka of Sumy region and Yanzhulivka and Kamenskaya Sloboda of Chernihiv region.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to prepare for the offensive, studying the probable ways of advancing, supplying weapons and military equipment and material resources from the territory of the Russian Federation.

In order to reduce the offensive potential of our troops, it fires down the positions of the Defense Forces with artillery and jet artillery.

The enemy did not take active action in the Kharkiv direction. The main effort is focused on deterring the actions of Ukrainian units. He fired on civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Odnorobivka, Udy, Ruski Tyshky and Cherkasy Tyshky.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy continues to regroup troops to resume the offensive in the directions of Izium - Barvinkove and Izium - Sloviansk. In the direction of the settlement Kurulka made an attempt to conduct assault operations, was unsuccessful, retreated to previously occupied positions.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy, in addition to artillery shelling, struck air strikes in the areas of Novoselivka and Lysychansk, missile strikes in the areas of Soledar and Siversk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy regroups and prepares for the offensive. He tried to reconnoiter the routes of advance through water obstacles.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy is conducting assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Severodonetsk, Toshkivka and Ustynivka, and hostilities continue.

Fighting continues in the Bakhmut direction in the areas of the settlements of Komyshuvakha, Novoluhanske and Berestov.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv and Zaporizhia areas, the enemy is unsuccessful, trying to strengthen the group and make up for losses due to outdated and restored equipment.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the South Bug area. He fired on civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Posad-Pokrovske, Osokorivka, Novovorontsovka, Blahodatne, Partizanske and others.

During the successful offensive of the Defense Forces, the enemy suffered losses and withdrew from the village of Mykolayivka, Kherson region, which led to panic among servicemen of other units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

In the Kryvyi Rih direction, the enemy fired artillery at our troops and fought a counter-battery battle.

In the Black and Azov Seas, Black Sea Fleet ships continue to carry out tasks to isolate the combat area, conduct reconnaissance and fire support in the coastal direction. The enemy is blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

One carrier of naval cruise missiles of the "Caliber" type is ready for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea.

In order to ensure the consolidated unit of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, located on the island of Snake, marked the transition in the direction of the island of the landing craft "Dugon" and two anti-sabotage boats "Raptor".

The occupiers continue to increase the air defense system on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea. In certain areas, the enemy deployed additional S-300 anti-aircraft missile divisions of the 4th Army of the Southern Military District to two anti-aircraft missile divisions.

The Russian occupiers continue to suffer losses on the territory of Ukraine, which leads to a further decline in morale. The number of enemy personnel who are trying to avoid hostilities in any way is constantly increasing, "the statement reads.