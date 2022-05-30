Political decision to grant Ukraine candidate status can be made in day, - Prime Minister of Latvia

The Prime Minister of Latvia, Krišianis Karinš, believes that the decision to grant EU candidate status is a political one and can be made in a day.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to "European Truth" the Latvian Prime Minister stated before the EU summit

"Europe must open its doors. Candidate status is a purely political decision that can be made in one day. So now it is important that we make that decision - for Ukraine and other countries that want to join the European democratic family of states, states that want to live according to the rule of law, not the rule of law," Karins said.

The Latvian prime minister also expressed the belief that "in order for a lasting peace in Europe," Russia must lose the war in Ukraine and Ukraine must win."

"And we can help in two ways: the first is by military means, helping Ukraine to defend itself, and the second is by isolating the Russian economy (through sanctions)," he added.

