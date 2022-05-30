Resilience of Ukrainian people reminds us not to take freedom and democracy as given - Pentagon chief Austin

May 30 is Memorial Day in the United States. On this day Americans honor the memory of servicemen who have died in wars.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Voice of America.

In his address to the troops that day, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin honored the "brave Americans who lost their lives defending the country they loved" and also mentioned Ukraine.

"Since Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the world once again sees the strength of ordinary citizens and the military in resisting aggression and tyranny," Austin pointed out. He expressed hope that the inspiring "resistance of the people of Ukraine reminds us never to take freedom and democracy for granted."

In a message on Memorial Day, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine also mentioned "the bravery and sacrifice of the Ukrainian heroes who died defending their country.

The embassy posted a photo of U.S. Embassy Defense Attaché Brittany Stewart taken near the Memorial to the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred in Kyiv on Defenders of Ukraine Day 2021.

30 травня у Сполучених Штатах відзначають День пам'яті — день, коли ми урочисто вшановуємо тих, хто загинув під час служби в наших Збройних Силах. Цього року ми також згадуємо хоробрість та жертовність українських героїв, які загинули, захищаючи свою країну. Ми #StandWithUkraine. pic.twitter.com/bx3QT9b4SV — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) May 30, 2022

The United States has celebrated Memorial Day since 1868 after the Civil War. On this day, state flags are placed at military funerals at Arlington Cemetery and many other cemeteries. Today, U.S. President Joe Biden will take part in a flower laying ceremony at Arlington Cemetery.