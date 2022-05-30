Lithuania proposes to conduct naval operation to escort Ukrainian ships with grain

Lithuania proposed the creation of a naval coalition to lift the Russian blockade of Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis proposed the plan during talks with his British counterpart, Liz Truss, in London on Monday, reports "European truth" with reference to The Guardian.

"There is very little time. We are approaching a new harvest, and there is no other practical way to export grain other than the Black Sea port of Odessa," Landsbergis said.

"There is no way to store this grain and there is no other adequate alternative. It's crucial to show vulnerable countries that we are willing to take the steps necessary to feed the world," he added.

Landsbergis suggested that a naval escort operation - not under NATO auspices - could protect ships carrying grain as they travel through the Black Sea and past Russian warships.

He suggested that in addition to Britain, the necessary protection could be provided by countries affected by the potential loss of grain, such as Egypt.

Lithuania's plan would require clearing parts of the Black Sea to ensure safe passage, as well as an agreement with Turkey, which protects the entrance to the Black Sea.

"This will be a nonmilitary humanitarian mission, and it cannot be compared to a no-fly zone. This endeavor will use warships or planes, or both, to ensure that grain shipments can safely leave Odessa and reach the Bosporus without Russian interference. We will need a coalition of the willing - countries with significant naval power to protect shipping lanes and countries suffering from it," the Minister explained.

According to him, NATO as an alliance should play no role in this operation.

After meeting with Landsbergis, Truss said Britain would like British naval ships to join the escort if practical issues could be resolved, including demining and giving Ukraine a greater range of weapons to defend the harbor against a Russian attack.

Britain is discussing the plan with allies, and it will probably require U.S. consent to activate it.

"What we need to do is solve this global food security problem, and Britain is working on an urgent solution to get the grain out of Ukraine," she said.

