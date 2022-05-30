ENG
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Up to 50 occupants, 1 tank, 1 IFV, 1 AFV, 3 mortars, 1 UAV were destroyed in Eastern direction on May 30 - OTG "East"

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational and Tactical group "East".

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of OTG.

The report notes: "On May 30, our soldiers destroyed: personnel - up to 50; tanks - 1; IFV - 1; AFV - 1; mortars - 3; UAV - 1."

