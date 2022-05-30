Since beginning of day 8 enemy attacks were repulsed in Donbass. 12 pieces of equipment and cruise missile were destroyed, - JFO press center

As of 21:00, May 30, Ukrainian defenders from the Joint Forces grouping have repelled 8 enemy attacks. Fighting is still going on in 2 locations.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to JFO press center.

"The occupiers shelled 46 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and destroyed and damaged 39 civilian objects, including: 33 residential buildings, a school, a kindergarten, a reinforced concrete construction plant, a thermal power plant and a store."

As a result of these attacks at least three civilians were killed and seven others received injuries of varying degrees of severity. Data on the exact number of dead, wounded, destruction and damage in both areas are being clarified," the report said.

Over the past 24 hours, servicemen of the United Forces grouping destroyed: 1 tank; 4 artillery systems; 5 armored fighting vehicles; 2 enemy vehicles.

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down an X-59MK cruise missile.

