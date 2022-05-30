Occupiers move obsolete tanks and try to attack in eastern Zaporizhzhya region - Chairman of RMA Starukh

The Russian invaders delivered more than 50 obsolete tank models (T-62 and T-72B) to Zaporizhzhya region. Residents of the temporarily occupied territories are forced to apply for aggressor state passports.

This is stated by the Head of Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to the head of the region, the armored vehicles will probably be used to strengthen the occupants' defensive positions. Or they will find those who will agree to go on the offensive in vehicles that cannot resist modern anti-tank weapons of the AFU.

"The Russians are trying to conduct an offensive in the eastern communities of our region. They are launching artillery, air and missile strikes along the line of contact. Today, Orikhiv and Grigorivka were very damaged, civilian infrastructure, residential houses, educational institutions were damaged," Starukh added.

He emphasized that the invaders were purposefully destroying civilian infrastructure in the region.

"They hit a shopping mall. In the center of the city, where there could be no military facilities. We checked the video footage - flew directly into a civilian facility, it was not a mistake. Strikes to intimidate, commit acts of genocide," said the head of the region. .

The occupants are also trying to force the residents of the region to apply for Russian passports.

"They (Russians. - Ed.) are running out of 'cannon fodder'. Look at the experience of the residents of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Those who received Russian passports then received weapons and were sent to the trenches. Everything is simple and understandable. A Russian passport is a ticket to the trench," stressed the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA.

In the occupied territories of the region, according to Oleksandr Starukh, resolutists try to block communications and establish their communications. They also regularly block the passage of evacuation columns, detain people and use them as human shields to move military equipment.