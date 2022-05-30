Rashists advanced inside Severodonetsk, street fighting continues. Journalist and interpreter contused near Lysychansk - Haidai

Street fighting in Severodonetsk continues, the AFU is trying to push back the enemy.

This was stated by the head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Brief evening update on May 30. The Rashists have advanced inside Severodonetsk, and street fighting continues. Residents are persistently advised to stay inside shelters. There is hope that the missing doctors are alive, because no bodies were found in the hit ambulance.

The volunteers who came under fire earlier are feeling satisfactory. As a result of today's shelling of an evacuation transport near Lysychansk (whether it was an aerial bomb or a large-caliber shell has not yet been established) - a French journalist was killed, a patrol policeman was wounded, another journalist and an interpreter were concussed. All of them were taken to a hospital in Dnipro. The evacuation from Luhansk Region has been stopped until the security situation is stabilized," he said.

