Putin is implementing policy aimed at destroying grain reserves in order to provoke global hunger - Borrell

By conducting an invasive war against Ukraine and blocking Ukrainian ports, Russia is provoking a global food crisis because it is preventing Ukraine from exporting more than 20 million tons of grain, a situation that requires a response from the European Union.

This was stated on Monday in Brussels before a special meeting of the European Council by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We cannot allow world hunger, but that is exactly what Putin is doing now. He is pursuing a policy of destroying grain reserves. The European Union must say something about this, because all of this is a great tragedy that will have a very devastating effect on many countries around the world," Borrell stressed.

On Tuesday, European leaders will address the issue of global food security, in particular the ways to export 20 million tons of Ukrainian grain from Ukraine. This is not easy, Borrell said, because Russia is militarily blocking maritime routes for supplying this grain to foreign markets. But this topic is very important because we are talking about the threat of world hunger.

Another issue that European Union leaders will address tomorrow will be the issue of defense and the development of EU defense capabilities in the context of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.