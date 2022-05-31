USA considers handing over to Ukraine MLRS without long-range missiles, - The Washington Post

According to The Washington Post, the U.S. is considering transferring multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine, but without long-range missiles.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The newspaper cited a senior official as saying that the decision to transfer MLRS systems to Ukraine had not yet been made.

"The issue of MLRS is under consideration, but nothing is being discussed as far as long-range strike capabilities are concerned," he noted.

It is assumed that Washington will still transfer universal MLRS, but with shorter-range ammunition. That is, the transfer of rockets that can hit targets up to 70 kilometers away is being considered. At the same time, American systems are capable of striking with long-range missiles up to 300 kilometers.Т

However, even the shorter-range rockets are more than twice the firepower of Ukrainian MLRS.