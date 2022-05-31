As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 243 children were lost, more than 446 - are wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 689 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. As of the morning of May 31, 2022, the official number of child victims for the day has not changed - 243. The number of injured has increased - 446.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 153, Kyiv - 116, Kharkiv - 111, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 52, Kherson - 52, Mykolaiv - 47, Zaporizhia - 29, Sumy - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.

"On May 30, a 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were injured as a result of shelling by the occupiers of Kharkiv and Korotych, Kharkiv region," the statement said.

Read more: As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 243 children were lost, more than 444 - are wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

As a result of constant bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces of Ukrainian cities and villages, 1,909 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 180 of them were completely destroyed.