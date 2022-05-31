At night missile and artillery attacks on Sumy region from territory of Russia, - Zhyvytsky

Around midnight, an enemy plane that didn't cross the Ukrainian border fired two missiles at the Bilopil community in the Sumy region.

The head of the Sumy regional military administration Dmitry Zhyvytsky reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, immediately after that, the artillery shelling of the same territory from the Self-propelled artillery unit began.

At almost 3 am, the Velykopysarivska community was also shelled from the territory of Russia, with about 10 artillery strikes.

"In both cases, there were no casualties, information about the destruction is being clarified," - said the head of the region.

