Part of Severodonetsk is already controlled by troops of Russian Federation, but enemy can't move freely, - Haidai

In the Luhansk region, part of Severodonetsk is controlled by Russian invaders, but they cannot move freely there.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serghiy Haidai told about it on air of a telemarathon, informs Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"The situation in our country remains extremely difficult. In Severodonetsk, unfortunately, part of the city is already controlled by the Russian army. A couple of days ago, they reported that they had already captured the city, but this is not the case. There are our guys, are being repulsed there. That is, they cannot move freely there, "said the head of the region.

"The city's environs are not threatened, there is a possibility of reaching Lysychansk, the only thing is that they are moving to the city center. The street fights are continuing," Haidai said.

According to him, about 15,000 civilians remain in the city.

He noted that now the Russians are planning a military operation to clear the area around Severodonetsk.

"They are launching a battalion of soldiers who will pass through the surrounding villages, pulling up equipment such as the Sun, just to burn our military, and the civilian population there, and they don't care," Haidai explained.