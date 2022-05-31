ENG
Russian Army (6179) war (20207) shoot out (8690) Kharkiv (689) Kharkiv region (1053) Izium (96)

12-year-old child died as result of Russian shelling in Izium district. Enemy tried unsuccessfully to counterattack near Dovgenke - Synehubiv

War in Ukraine

Over the past day, the enemy fired on the Osnovyansky and Kyiv districts of Kharkiv and the Kharkiv, Izyum, Chuguiv and Bohodukhiv districts of the region.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, unfortunately, there are 3 dead. A woman in the village of Korotych, Kharkiv district, a man in the village of Udy of Bohodukhiv district, and a woman in Chkalivske village, Chuhuiv district.

"A total of 14 civilians were injured in the region. 4 of them were in Kharkiv, including a 16-year-old boy. Five civilians were injured in Korotych village of Kharkiv district, including a 13-year-old girl," the head of the region said.

Sinegubov informs that this morning the shelling of the settlements of the region continued. In the village Ivanivka, Izium district, a 12-year-old child was killed and one civilian was injured. Another woman died in Zolochev.

Read more: Ukrainian aircraft launched airstrike on occupying units in Kharkiv region. Company-tactical group, ammunition depot, and equipment were destroyed - Synehubiv

"Fighting continues in the region. The enemy tried to counterattack in the area of ​​the village of Dovgenke, but was unsuccessful and retreated. Our military holds its position and inflicts losses on the occupiers," he said.

