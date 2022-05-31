Racists are taking out of Mariupol children who have lost their parents - Andriushchenko

In the temporarily captured Mariupol, the occupiers took out in an unknown direction about 15 children who lost their parents.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andriushchenko reported about it on Telegram, transfers Censor.NET.

"The occupation authorities have started the process of identifying and collecting homeless children in Mariupol. Previously, these were children who lost their parents during the occupation of Mariupol. In particular, it is known that about 15 children who were given shelter by Mariupol residents at Meotida Avenue were taken away by 18 Russian servicemen and taken away in an unspecified direction. We are currently working to establish the destination and support of our orphans and lost children," he said.

Read more: In occupied Mariupol port, Rashists began to load stolen metal products on ships, - Andriushchenko