Russian Federation will provide unimpeded passage of ships with grain in Mediterranean Sea, but on condition of demining of ports to Ukraine, - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said that Russia will ensure the unimpeded passage of ships with grain, but subject to demining of ports in Kiev.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA Novosti.
"If Kyiv solves the problem of demining ports, the Russian Navy will ensure the unimpeded passage of grain ships into the Mediterranean," the minister said.
