sanctions (1639) Turkey (427) Çavuşoğlu (25)

Turkey doesn't support sanctions against Russia, but won't allow to bypass them, - Cavusoglu

Turkey does not support Western sanctions against Russia, but it will not allow them to be circumvented.

This was announced by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Censor.NET reports with reference to Anadolu.

"We are fundamentally against any form of sanctions. Turkey states that it will support the restrictions imposed only at the UN level. This is a principled position," the minister said.

"However, this does not mean that Ankara will allow circumvention of the restrictions through Turkey. We will not allow the opening of such a channel. Turkey's position is extremely clear and transparent," Cavusoglu added.

