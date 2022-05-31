Meeting on Russia's war crimes in war against Ukraine took place in Hague

Representatives of a group of countries working to investigate Russia's war crimes in Ukraine are meeting in The Hague on Tuesday amid calls to bring to justice those responsible for the atrocities.

The co-ordination meeting is taking place on Tuesday at the European Union's Judicial Co-operation Agency Eurojust with members of the Joint Investigation Team and International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan.

A joint investigation team consisting of Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland, meeting in The Hague on Tuesday, was set up in late March, a few weeks after the ISS launched an investigation in Ukraine.

ISS Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan visited Ukraine, including Bucha, and gathered a group of investigators to gather evidence in the liberated territories.

Among the participants of the meeting is the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova. Her office has already opened more than 8,000 war-related criminal cases and identified more than 500 suspects, including Russian ministers, military leaders and propagandists.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the killing of civilians "genocide" and "war crimes," and US President Joe Biden has called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" to be brought to justice.

Russia categorically denies that its troops are guilty of atrocities.

There are growing calls for a special tribunal to prosecute Russia for the crime of aggression in Ukraine. The ICC cannot prosecute crimes of aggression, as neither Russia nor Ukraine is a member of the judiciary.