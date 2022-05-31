Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 31.05.2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 31.05.2022

As reported by Censor.NET.

"97 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continue.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya areas has not changed. No signs of enemy offensive formations were found. The main efforts of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are focused on strengthening the protection of the state border. The removal of infantry tanks and combat vehicles from the storage bases of the Republic of Belarus was noted. Their further transfer to the armed forces of the Russian Federation for the purpose of replenishment of current losses is not excluded.

In the northern direction, the enemy did not take active action, no signs of the formation of strike groups were found. In order to demonstrate the presence and prevent the transfer of units of the Defense Forces to other areas, it keeps certain units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. The enemy fired a missile at units of our troops in the Sumy region from Su-30SM aircraft. Artillery and mortar shelling of border settlements continues.

In the Slobozhansky direction, enemy groups from the units and subdivisions of the Western Military District of the RF Armed Forces are trying to hold their positions and prevent the advance of Defense Forces units into the temporarily occupied territory.

The enemy is preparing to resume the offensive in the areas of Izium and Sloviansk.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy, with the support of artillery and mortar fire, is conducting active assault operations in the Severodonetsk and Bakhmut directions, and fighting continues. The enemy is trying to establish full control over the settlement of Severodonetsk and surround the units of the Defense Forces operating in this direction. Prepares for the offensive in the areas of Siversk and Raihorodok.

Watch more: "Ordered to write agreement that we are going to kill civilians of Ukraine," - captured sniper. VIDEO

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities, and carried out fire damage to our troops with the use of artillery. In other areas, he continues to fire in order to restrain the actions of our troops and prevent them from being transferred to other, threatening areas.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is defending and mining the coast of the Inhulets River in areas of possible action by units of our troops. Leads a counter-battery fight. Inflicted air strikes with the involvement of army aircraft in the area of ​​the settlement of Davydiv Brid, Kherson region.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, enemy naval groups continue to perform tasks to isolate combat areas.

One high-precision weapon carrier, the Admiral Makarov frigate, which has up to 8 Caliber cruise missiles on board, remains ready for use.

The enemy is demoralized, suffering losses, in some areas hastily moving to the defense.

Defenders of Ukraine continue to defend our land and gradually displace the invaders from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!", it is said in the information of the General Staff.

Watch more: Bodies of 4 people were retrieved from rubble of sheltered Kharkiv house, - SES. VIDEO