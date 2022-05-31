Zelensky on deoccupation: "We will wait for appropriate weapons to save as many of our people as possible"

President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that deoccupation of Ukrainian territories should not lead to death

He stated this at a briefing with the President of Slovakia, Censor.NET reports.

"In the east, it is difficult for us because we lack the right amount of weapons. We are not tied to the dates of deoccupation. We are attached to the people. If the various steps of our deoccupation operation in a region involve tens of thousands of our dead, we will wait for the right weapons to save as many of our people as possible. It is they who deoccupy the territories.

Because these territories without living Ukrainians are, to be honest, not our priority. First of all, we need to think as much as possible about our people, who are able to repel all the plans of the Russian Federation," the President stressed.

"There are a large number of equipment, armed formations, battalions of both the Russian Federation and traitors who are collaborators with the" L/DPR ". They concentrated many efforts to carry out one or another plan of the Russian Federation. We have heard a lot about Russia's plans tied to symbols and dates ... We don't care what Russia's plans are ... Our plans are clear - we will deoccupy it all, "the head of state said.

